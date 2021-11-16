U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,681.50
    +2.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,072.00
    +63.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,192.00
    +4.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,398.20
    -2.80 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.56
    +0.68 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.00
    +8.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.27 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6010
    -0.0220 (-1.36%)
     

  • Vix

    16.72
    +0.43 (+2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3441
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3610
    +0.2320 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,355.97
    -5,133.92 (-7.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.44
    -144.60 (-8.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.60
    -4.26 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    +31.32 (+0.11%)
     

Would you buy a $10,000 Xbox? Talking Tech podcast

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. Just when you thought taking up video games as a hobby was expensive, along comes Gucci, which is partnering with Microsoft on a limited edition version of the Xbox Series X. Gucci will offer a version of this adorned with the fashion house's unique designs on its website starting November 17th. Only 100 of the consoles will be available. You can read more details on this in a story that I wrote for tech.usatoday.com. Here's the catch. Unlike the standard Xbox Series X, which is roughly $300 to $400, this Gucci branded console is going to sell for an eye-popping $10,000. So what does exactly $10,000 gets you? According to the listing that's available on Gucci's website, the console features a laser cut monogram of the letters GG, which represents both the initials of the founder, as well as shorthand for good game, which is commonly used in video games.

If you ever play a video game online or on PC or on a console, you might see someone throw up GG in the chat. It's just a very quick way of saying good game. Especially on a console where it's not as easy to chat and you're just trying to get a quick message out there while you're playing, that's why people type GG. Along with the console, you get custom Gucci branded Xbox controllers, a Gucci hard case for carrying the console with Xbox and Good Game printed on it in bright green letters. You also get a subscription to Xbox's Game Pass Unlimited, which is the Netflix style service that Microsoft has available for its console and as well as PC, where users can stream dozens of free games. So it's really great. You have a lot of different games to pick from, even newer games as well. A lot of the newer games that are available day-and-date are available on this platform as well.

So it's a really good deal. Typically, it runs around $15 a month. So for what you get for Game Pass, it's really good. So you get all that in one package for $10,000. Now there's good reason that Xbox and Gucci are doing this. I don't know if there's a good reason to offer a $10,000 Xbox. But the reason they're doing it is both of these brands are celebrating anniversaries this year. Xbox is turning 20 this month. The first Xbox launched in 2001. Gucci, meanwhile, has been around a lot longer. They are celebrating its 100th anniversary. On Monday, Microsoft hosted the special stream where they honored the 20th anniversary of the Xbox. Lots of news out of that. We'll talk a little bit more about that tomorrow. In particular, probably the biggest announcement from it involving Halo Infinite.

If you want to read more about that, read more about what happened during the Microsoft event, or read about anything related to video games, be sure to hit up tech.usatoday.com. Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas? Any tech problems you want us to try to address? And if you're a fan of the Xbox, do you have any fun memories you want to share? Maybe I'll throw a couple out there during next episode. Let me know on Twitter, I'm @BrettMolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us, or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcast. Don't forget, we have a newsletter, too. You can get it every Thursday in your inbox. Just go to newsletters.usatoday.com to sign up. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Would you buy a $10,000 Xbox? Talking Tech podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook accused of continuing to surveil teens for ad targeting

    The adtech giant formerly known as Facebook is still tracking teens for ad targeting on its social media platforms, according to new research by Fairplay, Global Action Plan and Reset Australia -- apparently contradicting Facebook's announcement this summer when the tech giant claimed it would be limiting how advertisers could reach kids. Facebook has since rebranded the group business name to 'Meta' -- in what looks like a doomed bid to detoxify its brand following a never-ending string of scandals. In the latest problem for Facebook/Meta, the adtech giant has been accused of not actually abandoning ad targeting for teens but, per the research, it has retained its algorithms' abilities to track and target kids -- continuing to maintain its AIs' ability to surveil children so it can use data about what they do online to determine which ads they see in order to maximize engagement and boost its ad revenues.

  • ‘Indigenous identity and the land are inseparable’: Menominee Forest researcher to start podcast

    Jasmine Neosh, a Menominee Forest researcher, is developing a podcast to talk about land issues with the help of a New York-based initiative.

  • CloseUp: Hassan discusses issue of critical race theory in schools

    CloseUp: Hassan discusses issue of critical race theory in schools

  • The Brass Against urinating incident was everything wrong about ‘rock’n’roll’ behaviour

    COMMENT: The frontwoman of a covers band scandalised music lovers and social media after relieving herself on a fan during a live show. Roisin O’Connor writes on why this so-called ‘rock’n’roll’ behaviour needs to stop

  • North Texas Principal Resigns to End Fight Over Whether He Was Teaching ‘Critical Race Theory’

    A Black North Texas principal has agreed to resign after being put on paid administrative leave in August amid accusations he was teaching and promoting critical race theory. James Whitfield chose to resign from his position as principal of Colleyville Heritage High School and the school board unanimously accepted on Monday. His resignation won’t be […]

  • Top 3 Cryptos to Watch this Week: Uplink, Mewn Inu, LevelUp Gaming

    The cryptocurrency market continues to consolidate following the recent excellent performance, but these are the three cryptocurrencies to watch for this week.

  • Epic CEO Blasts Apple and Google, Calls for Single App Store

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney renewed his attack on Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google as the world’s dominant mobile duopoly before calling for a universal app store that works across all operating systems as the solution.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Pl

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Augmented Reality Won't Take Off Until Apple Enters Market, Says Morgan Stanley

    Apple will be a catalyst for augmented reality when it decides to enter the market with consumer smart glasses, Morgan Stanley says.

  • DOGE Users Seethe Over Binance’s 2-Week Withdrawal Freeze

    They wonder why a Dogecoin upgrade that led to a Binance glitch now leaves them out in the cold.

  • As it diversifies, Qualcomm can keep growing without Apple, analysts say

    Investors once believed that Qualcomm Inc's fortunes rose and fell with Apple Inc's iPhone, which uses a key "modem" chip from the San Diego company to connect to mobile data networks. But as Qualcomm prepares for an investor presentation on Tuesday where it will outline plans to land its chips in everything from virtual reality headsets to self-driving cars to telecommunications gear, analysts said a looming loss of Apple, which is working on its own chips to replace Qualcomm's, might not matter much to Qualcomm's profits. "Frankly, revenues are getting to the point where the worry over Apple possibly moving away is much smaller," Bernstein analyst Stacy Ragson wrote in a note.

  • Metaverse And Cryptos: Top Tokens To Watch Amid Hype

    Facebook’s announcement on the development of metaverse had boomed discussions about how cryptos could help this brand-new concept.

  • The meaning of the ‘metaverse,’ and all the terms you need to understand it

    Understanding the metaverse is complicated, especially because it doesn’t exist yet. Since companies like Epic Games, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Facebook (I mean, “Meta”), won’t stop talking about it, there’s an evolving lexicon to describe the next iteration of the internet. Metaverse: If the contemporary internet experience is two-dimensional—meaning you browse and scroll through it on a screen—the metaverse is 3D.

  • China Telecom U.S. unit asks court to block U.S. FCC action

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China Telecom Corp Ltd's U.S. subsidiary asked a U.S. appeals court on Monday to block the decision of the Federal Communications Commission to revoke the telecommunication company's authorization to operate in the United States. China Telecom Americas was ordered on Oct. 26 by the FCC to discontinue U.S. services by early January after the U.S. regulator cited national security concerns.

  • Upmarket toaster maker Balmuda launches smartphone in iPhone-dominated Japan

    High-end Japanese toaster maker Balmuda Inc unveiled a stripped back smartphone on Tuesday, aiming for a toe-hold in a market dominated by Apple's iPhone. Chief Executive Gen Terao said at the launch event that the 5G enabled Android device is expected to contribute 3 billion yen ($26 million) to Balmuda's sales in the current financial year. The "Balmuda Phone" costs 104,800 yen ($920) and has a small 4.9 inch screen and a curved back.

  • Polaris, Toro have solution to chip shortage: Snowmobiles and plows with less technology

    Facing a chip shortage that has plagued manufacturers in a variety of industries, some Minnesota manufacturers are trying to adjust by building products that require fewer chips.

  • What is the metaverse and Web 3.0?

    Metaverse is now a hot buzzword in Silicon Valley and tied to the development of the next chapter of the internet’s existence.

  • Tesla is deploying Starlink satellite internet dishes at Superchargers

    Don't despair if you want to stream a show at a Tesla Supercharger but aren't paying for Premium Connectivity — you might have an official alternative. According to Electrek, Tesla EV owners have spotted Starlink satellite internet dishes at Supercharger stations. Tesla hasn't commented on the rollout and is believe to have disbanded its PR team.

  • Microsoft Surprises Gamers With ‘Halo Infinite’ Multiplayer Launch

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said “Halo Infinite,” the latest edition of the best-selling Xbox alien-shooter game, will be available starting Nov. 15 for multiplayer gaming.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingThe company, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release

  • Say goodbye to disappearing tweets: Twitter no longer auto-loads new tweets on the web

    Twitter is updating its web platform to change the way users see new tweets. The social media giant will no longer automatically refresh timelines on the web with new tweets, and users can now decide when they want to load new tweets. Twitter acknowledged that in the past, tweets would often disappear from view mid-read when a user’s timeline would automatically refresh.