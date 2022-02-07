Amazon's 3-for-2 sale includes Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Animal Crossing and more

Winter is a great time to catch up on your video game “pile of shame,” which makes Amazon’s latest deal either well- or poorly-timed depending on how you feel about having even more games to play. Right now it’s buy two, get one free on select books, movies and game titles, and there’s some good stuff to grab while supplies last.

Shop 3-for-2 sale at Amazon

We’re looking at a lot of new and popular Switch titles, including Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which was just released two weeks ago. The list also includes last year’s Mario Party Superstars, Shin Megami Tensei V and Ace Attorney Chronicles. Quite a few first-party Nintendo games are also on the list, including Metroid Dread, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Luigi's Mansion 3.

PlayStation owners can enjoy the benefits of the deal too, with titles like Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Madden NFL 22 also included in the selection, while Xbox players can grab copies of Dying Light 2: Stay Human or Forza Horizon 5.

You can expect newer games to be sold at full price, while a few older titles on the list may be discounted by 20 percent or more. As usual, the free game will be the cheapest title you put in your cart, so while Ring Fit Adventure is part of the sale, you’re still going to pay $70 for it but at least you can still snag a freebie elsewhere.

