Buy These 3 Energy Mutual Funds for Attractive Returns

The recent war between Israel and the Palestine-based militant group Hamas has affected the global supply chain. Also, the prevailing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.

Geopolitical tensions are likely to keep markets volatile for some time, with the energy sector making the most of the opportunity. So, investing in funds with exposure to energy equities is likely to help in the near term.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked energy mutual funds, viz., BlackRock Natural Resources Investor MDGRX, Eagle MLP Strategy EGLAX and T. Rowe Price New Era PRNEX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

BlackRock Natural Resources Investor seeks growth of capital in the long run and protects the purchasing power of shareholders by investing primarily in equity securities of companies with substantial natural resource assets. MDGRX focuses mainly on companies engaged in natural resources industries, like energy, oil and mining.

BlackRock Natural Resources Investor has three-year annualized returns of 21.7%. As of July 2023, MDGRX held 45 issues, with 7.3% of its assets invested in SHELL PLC.

Eagle MLP Strategy invests most of its net assets in master limited partnerships and MLP-related securities. EGLAX advisors also invest in structured notes or options that derive their returns from a basket of MLPs, or other publicly traded partnerships, corporations or limited liability companies.

Eagle MLP Strategy has three-year annualized returns of 38.4%. John L. Sabre has been one of the fund managers of EGLAX since September 2012.

T. Rowe Price New Era seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies that own or develop natural resources and other basic commodities. PRNEX advisors also invest about two-thirds of its assets in the common stocks of natural resource companies where earnings and tangible assets can benefit from accelerating inflation.

T. Rowe Price New Era has three-year annualized returns of 17.1%. PRNEX has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all energy mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

