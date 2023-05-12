When Should You Buy Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1)?

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Accent Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Accent Group Worth?

Accent Group is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 18.48x is currently well-above the industry average of 9.59x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Accent Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Accent Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 27% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Accent Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in AX1’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe AX1 should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AX1 for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for AX1, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Accent Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Accent Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Accent Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

