When Should You Buy ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN)?

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$36.14 and falling to the lows of CA$25.52. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ADENTRA's current trading price of CA$26.00 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ADENTRA’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is ADENTRA Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that ADENTRA’s ratio of 6.75x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy ADENTRA today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because ADENTRA’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of ADENTRA look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of ADENTRA, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ADEN seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on ADEN, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADEN for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on ADEN should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing ADENTRA at this point in time. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for ADENTRA (2 are a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

