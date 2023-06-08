When Should You Buy Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)?

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Ashtead Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Ashtead Group Still Cheap?

Ashtead Group appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 18.37x is currently well-above the industry average of 10.16x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Ashtead Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Ashtead Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Ashtead Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 28%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in AHT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe AHT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AHT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AHT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Ashtead Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Ashtead Group.

If you are no longer interested in Ashtead Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

