Should You Buy Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Assurant's shares on or after the 2nd of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.72 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.88 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Assurant has a trailing yield of approximately 1.7% on its current stock price of US$170.68. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Assurant's payout ratio is modest, at just 28% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Assurant's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Assurant has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Assurant? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although Assurant reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, Assurant looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Assurant is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Assurant you should know about.

