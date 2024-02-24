Should You Buy AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase AUB Group's shares on or after the 29th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.64 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, AUB Group has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current stock price of AU$29.30. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether AUB Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. AUB Group is paying out an acceptable 61% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see AUB Group earnings per share are up 8.0% per annum over the last five years.

AUB Group also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. AUB Group has delivered an average of 6.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid AUB Group? AUB Group has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

So if you want to do more digging on AUB Group, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for AUB Group that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

