When Should You Buy Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)?

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£4.25 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£3.78. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Babcock International Group's current trading price of UK£3.97 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Babcock International Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Babcock International Group

What Is Babcock International Group Worth?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 60.97x is currently well-above the industry average of 25.45x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Babcock International Group’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Babcock International Group look like?

LSE:BAB Earnings and Revenue Growth December 20th 2023

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Babcock International Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in BAB’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe BAB should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BAB for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BAB, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Babcock International Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Babcock International Group has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Babcock International Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.