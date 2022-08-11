U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited

CoinShares International Limited
·2 min read
  • CNSRF
CoinShares International Limited
CoinShares International Limited

Thursday, 11 August 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - As announced on 21 June 2022, the Board of Directors of CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, resolved to implement a share buy-back program and repurchase shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period 22 June 2022, up to and including 22 September 2022 for total maximum amount of SEK 25 million in accordance with the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2022.

The Board of Directors’ resolution to implement the share buy-back program was made after the Board's review of the Company's capital structure and was implemented for the purposes of reducing the capital of the Company.

The share buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The Company today announces that share buy-backs of shares in the Company (ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945) have been effected as set forth below (aggregated level):

Date

Number of shares acquired

Lowest price paid (SEK)

Highest price paid (SEK)

Volume weighted average (SEK)

2 August 2022

2,812

29.85

30.45

30.00

3 August 2022

202

30.30

30.30

30.30

5 August 2022

3,581

31.55

32.00

31.90

10 August 2022

158

34.20

34.20

34.20

 

6,753

 

 

 

All share buy-backs have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Growth Market by the Company. Following the above repurchases, the Company's holding of own shares as of 10 August 2022 amounts to 21,984 shares. The total number of shares in CoinShares amounts to 68,213,821.

For a full break-down of repurchases made, please refer to the attached announcement.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Certified Advisor – Mangold Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 BST on Thursday, 11 August 2022.

Attachment


