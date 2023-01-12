U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.50
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,082.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,459.75
    -16.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.40
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.31
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.60
    +6.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.34 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0754
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.56
    +0.98 (+4.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2148
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6470
    -0.7780 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,121.12
    +690.41 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.40
    +16.69 (+4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,767.87
    +42.89 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited

CoinShares International Limited
·2 min read
CoinShares International Limited
CoinShares International Limited

12 January 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - As announced on 30 December 2022, the Board of Directors of CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest and leading digital asset investment and trading group, resolved to implement a share buy-back program and repurchase shares on Nasdaq Stockholm Market during the period 3 January 2023, up to and including 3 April 2023 for total maximum amount of SEK 25 million in accordance with the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2022.

The Board of Directors’ resolution to implement the share buy-back program was made after the Board's review of the Company's capital structure and was implemented for the purposes of reducing the capital of the Company.

The share buy-back program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The Company today announces that share buy-backs of shares in the Company (ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945) have been effected as set forth below (aggregated level):

Date

Number of shares acquired

Lowest price paid (SEK)

Highest price paid (SEK)

Volume weighted average (SEK)

05 January 2023

800

22.55

22.85

22.70

09 January 2023

3,690

22.95

23.45

23.05

10 January 2023

3,695

22.25

22.95

22.67

11 January 2023

3,692

20.60

22.45

21.25

 

11,877

 

 

 

All share buy-backs have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm Market by the Company. Following the above repurchases, the Company's holding of own shares as of 11 January 2023 amounts to 133,531 shares shares. The total number of shares in CoinShares amounts to 68,135,425.

For a full break-down of repurchases made, please refer to the attached announcement.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe’s largest and leading digital asset investment and trading group, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base.  Our mission is to expand investing into digital assets with our trusted, regulated, best-in-class product suite that provides investors with trust and transparency when accessing cryptocurrencies.  We believe that Bitcoin and blockchain networks are landmark innovations that will fundamentally reshape the global financial system and the way we interact digitally, and investors should be able to participate in this transformation.  CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.  CoinShares has multiple touchpoints with financial regulatory bodies around the world, including the AMF, JFSC and FINRA.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 GMT on 12 January 2023.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid ongoing meme stock rally

    The current meme stock rally has Bed Bath & Beyond shares surging amid bankruptcy speculation while Party City's stock slides lower.

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Warned of Bankruptcy. Then Its Stock Soared 166%.

    Bed Bath stock rose 69% on Wednesday, in another wild day of trading for the stock. Here's how to make sense of the move.

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • The inflation report is coming: Here are 2 blue-chip stocks to shockproof your portfolio

    Inflation chat is once again this week’s hot topic. December’s consumer price index (CPI) will be released on Thursday with analysts hoping a repeat of last month’s positive declaration in inflation levels. The forecast is for core CPI to have climbed 0.3% in December. While this is a touch higher than November, it would still be in line with the quarter’s average, and less than the 0.5% average exhibited between January and September against a backdrop of the highest inflation in decades. The r

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • Daughter of world’s richest man takes the helm at Dior as LVMH reshuffles its two biggest fashion houses

    A reshuffle at LVMH appears to have tightened Bernard Arnault's family grip on the luxury powerhouse.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • Tom Brady owned more than 1M FTX shares before collapse, a stake that's likely gone

    The FTX collapse has left the cryptocurrency world reeling and former brand ambassador Tom Brady held over 1 million shares before it filed for bankruptcy.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $115.02, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock, According to DBS

    It’s safe to say most investors did not foresee shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shedding 50% of their value last year but that’s how it panned out in 2022’s market rout. However, 2023 is off to a decent start with the stock showing year-to-date gains of 13%. Sachin Mittal – Head of Telecom, Media and Technology Research of Singapore banking giant DBS – thinks there are enough reasons for Amazon to keep pushing ahead and points to several elements of its multi-thronged business that will help to d

  • Amarin's (AMRN) Q4 Preliminary Revenues Top Expectations

    Amarin Corporation (AMRN) expects to generate total revenues in the range of $88-$90 million in fourth-quarter 2022. Share price rises following the announcement.

  • Traders Lose Trust in CPI Data Security in Wake of Volume Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders from New York to Chicago to London will be glued to their screens Thursday morning waiting for the latest consumer price index reading from the Labor Department, which is due at 8:30 a.m. in Washington. Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau S

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in January and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has guided his company to incredible performance. The company's market-crushing track record has earned Buffett the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha," and he's considered by many to be the single best investor in history. Sporting a market capitalization of roughly $700 billion, Berkshire Hathaway stands as the world's sixth-largest publicly traded company, and it's delivered phenomenal returns for long-term shareholders.

  • TSMC defies chip downturn with record Q4; cuts 2023 capex as demand weakens

    Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC reported a forecast-beating 78% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as strong sales of advanced chips helped it defy a broader industry downturn that battered cheaper commodity chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, is a rare bright spot in the global tech industry which is grappling with worsening consumer demand brought about by decades-high inflation rates, rising interest rates and economic downturn. Rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's quarterly profit tumbled two-thirds to an eight-year low, with the South Korean firm blaming a weakening global economy which hammered memory chip prices and curbed demand for electronic devices.

  • XPeng stock falls after J.P. Morgan says stop buying

    XPeng stock falls after J.P. Morgan cuts rating and price target, saying reopening rally could run out of steam soon