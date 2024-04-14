Buy This Big-Ticket Item at Costco to Cut Your Cost of Car Ownership





Image source: The Motley Fool/Unsplash

Buying new car tires can be one of the most unpleasant "surprise" costs of car ownership. Whether you've suddenly suffered a flat tire or just need to replace old tires that are worn out, not everyone has set aside a special budget for new tires.

Want to save money on the cost of car ownership? Buy your tires at Costco. Costco Tire offers great prices, friendly service, free tire rotations, and low-cost inspections and road hazard repairs (if you run over a nail).

Let's look at a few reasons why Costco can be a good place to buy tires, and how Costco Tire Center's pricing and customer experience compares to other tire dealers.

How much do tires cost?

The cost of tires is based on the size and type of vehicle you drive. But according to tire pricing data from Discount Tire, here are a few general price ranges for all-season tires for a few different wheel sizes:

Wheel sizes (and types of vehicle) All-season tires (average price per tire) Small wheels (12-15-inches): compact cars and golf carts $80-$150 Medium wheels (16-20 inches): crossovers, SUVs, vans and small trucks $100-$250 Large wheels (18-26 inches): trucks, all-terrain, utility and performance vehicles $140-$170

Data source: Discount Tire.

Keep in mind that it's not always possible to just replace one or two tires in case you suffer a flat or get your tires damaged in a car crash. You'll often have to buy all four tires at the same time. Four new medium tires for an SUV could cost $1,000. And the price of your tires might be even higher if you need specialty tires like snow tires, all-terrain tires, or performance tires.

Read more: check out our picks for the best car insurance companies

Costco tire prices: Actual deals for my car

I drive a Toyota Prius Prime plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and my tires could need replacing sometime in the next few years. I checked the Costco website to see how much tires cost for my vehicle.

Story continues

Here are a few of the lowest-cost tires that Costco recommended for my Toyota Prius Prime hybrid car (which has relatively small 15-inch wheels):

Tire (brand, model, details) Costco price for one tire Costco price for set of four tires BFGoodrich -- Advantage Control (All-Season, 75K-mile warranty) $126.99 $507.96 Michelin -- X Tour A/S T+H (All-Season, 80K-mile warranty) $154.99 $619.96 Michelin -- Defender T+H (All-Season, 80K-mile warranty) $159.99 $639.96 Bridgestone -- ECOPIA EP422 PLUS (All-Season, 70K-mile warranty) $168.99 $675.96

Data source: Author's research at tires.costco.com; prices were advertised as of March 25, 2024 for the author's local Costco warehouse tire center in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Costco's recommended tires for my vehicle were a little on the pricey side compared to the average range identified by Discount Tire. Only one brand of tire was under $150. As with so many other aspects of car ownership costs, when shopping for tires, "your mileage may vary."

How Costco tire prices compare to Discount Tire

Let's look at another major national tire dealer, Discount Tire, to see how much it would cost to buy tires for my Toyota Prius Prime hybrid. I checked the pricing based on my nearest Discount Tire location in Clive, Iowa, and found the following low-cost deals on recommended tires:

Tire (brand, model, details) Discount Tire price for one tire Discount Tire price for set of four tires Sentury Touring (38K-50K mile tread life estimate) $61 $244 GT Radial Touring VP Plus (41K-55K mile tread life estimate) $72 $288 Arizonian Silver Edition All Season (53K-70K mile tread life estimate) $78 $312 Road Hugger GTP AS/02 (49K-64K mile tread life estimate) $92 $368

Data source: Author's research at discounttire.com; prices were advertised as of March 25, 2024 for the author's local Discount Tire store in Clive, Iowa.

Discount Tire is aptly named: the tires were surprisingly cheaper than Costco's cheapest tires. Of course, it's not a perfect comparison, because different brands have different prices, and my local Discount Tire didn't offer all of the same brands as Costco. One tire that they both had in stock, the Michelin Defender T+H, was priced the same at Costco and Discount Tire.

Cheaper tires aren't always "better" or "worse" tires, but sometimes with tires, you get what you pay for. Higher-priced brands and models of tires might offer a better warranty or longer-lasting tread life, or have better ratings for driving on wet roads.

Bottom line: Why buy tires at Costco

Costco is not the only place to get good deals on tires. Other tire retailers might also offer the same brands of tires for the same price, and with new tires costing upward of $600-$1,000, it's worth shopping around. Check with local tire stores in your area to find tires that are recommended for your daily driving. Discount Tire has some helpful, easy-to-use tools on its website to find the best tires for your budget.

But if you're a Costco member, buying tires at Costco is yet another way to get extra value from your membership. (Costco can even help you get deals on auto insurance.) When I buy tires at Costco, I'm confident that I'm getting a competitive price on a high-quality set of tires with a good reputation and a long warranty. And you can combine your Costco tire appointments with delicious (low-cost) meals at the Costco food court.

Our best car insurance companies for 2024

Ready to shop for car insurance? Whether you’re focused on price, claims handling, or customer service, we've researched insurers nationwide to provide our best-in-class picks for car insurance coverage. Read our free expert review today to get started.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Buy This Big-Ticket Item at Costco to Cut Your Cost of Car Ownership was originally published by The Motley Fool