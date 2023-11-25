What can you buy a billionaire who has it all? I asked ChatGPT for gift ideas for Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and other tech execs.

I asked ChatGPT what to get Sam Altman and Elon Musk. Some answers were better than others. Getty

I tried using AI to generate gift ideas for big names in tech.

Some gift ideas were better or more realistic than others.

ChatGPT suggested a custom Apple watch band for Tim Cook and a stargazing experience for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

We can use AI to do a vast array of things — write cover letters, contest medical bills, analyze data, write code, and assist with time management. Why not use it to plan your holiday shopping and brainstorm some gift ideas for your loved ones?

I tried it out, subbing out my loved ones for a few of the biggest names in tech, like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Tim Cook.

While there are some AI tools out there specifically meant for personal shopping and gift idea generating, I stuck to good old ChatGPT as a baseline — though, for tech leaders of companies with their own AI Chatbots, like Google's Sundar Pichai with Google Bard, I used those chatbots as well.

I prompted ChatGPT to give me a few specific gift ideas for each name with varying results — check out the AI's recommendations below.

Sam Altman (OpenAI)

Sam Altman was forced out as the CEO of OpenAI setting into motion a weekend of chaos for the company. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

For its creator, OpenAI founder Sam Altman himself, ChatGPT chatbot seems to think he needs some coaching — the AI suggested "innovative productivity gadgets" and an "exclusive startup mentorship experience."

"Arrange for a private mentorship experience with a successful entrepreneur, investor, or industry expert," ChatGPT says. "This could provide Altman with valuable insights, guidance, and networking opportunities to further his entrepreneurial endeavors."

Maybe that's just the thing Altman needs given the chaos of his recent OpenAI ousting.

Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX, X, Neuralink, and more)

ChatGPT drew on Tesla and space exploration for Musk's gift ideas. Chesnot/Getty Images

What could anyone possibly get for the world's richest man? ChatGPT had a few suggestions, though some were more realistic than others.

First, a Tesla-themed LEGO set:

"LEGO offers a variety of intricate sets, including some based on Tesla vehicles," ChatGPT says. A large and detailed LEGO set could be a fun and unique gift for Musk to enjoy during his downtime."

Though there are a few fan-made Tesla builds out there, LEGO doesn't actually sell any official Tesla sets.

Second, ChatGPT suggests getting Musk exclusive VIP access to a space launch. This seems like something he'd already have.

(Note: I wanted to ask Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, but access is limited to a small number of paying users of X Premium at the moment.)

Mark Zuckerberg (Meta)

ChatGPT suggests getting Zuckerberg custom VR art. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

If Mark Zuckerberg already has enough floating barges for MMA sparring, ChatGPT suggests getting him a custom virtual reality art installation.

"Hire a renowned virtual reality artist to create a personalized VR art installation specifically tailored to Mark Zuckerberg's interests and preferences," the chatbot says. "This could be a unique and interactive experience that he can enjoy using Meta's VR devices, providing a one-of-a-kind digital art encounter."

Meta's Billie AI had a slightly pithier take, delivered with a tiny AI-Kendall Jenner giving a bit of side-eye from the upper right corner of my phone screen.

"Well, Mark Zuckerberg is a billionaire, so he probably already has everything he needs! How about a donation in his name to a cause he cares about, like the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative?"

Whitney Wolfe Herd (Bumble)

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd launched the dating app in 2014. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Bumble

ChatGPT suggested bumblebee-themed jewelry for Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, undoubtedly drawing from the company's bee motif, as well as a wellness package "promoting a healthy work-life balance." The chatbot suggests a high-quality ergonomic chair, a wellness app subscription, and a relaxation and self-care kit. It might actually fit well into Wolfe Herd's routine — she's said she likes to rise with the sun, hydrate first thing in the morning, and keeps a yoga mat next to her bed.

Jeff Bezos (Amazon)

ChatGPT focused on Amazon and space-related ideas for Bezos. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

The gift ideas ChatGPT had to offer for Jeff Bezos were mostly related to space and Amazon. The chatbot suggests a 3D-printed model of a Blue Origin rocket, a custom Amazon Fire TV screensaver featuring "photos, memories, and significant moments from Jeff Bezos' career at Amazon," and a donation to an organization that focuses on conservation in the Amazon rainforest (in honor of the company's namesake).

When asked what a good gift might be for both Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, ChatGPT suggests a private guided star-gazing experience. Romantic!

Evan Spiegel (Snap)

Evan Spiegel. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

For Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, ChatGPT suggests Snapchat-inspired fashion that pulls from "Snapchat's iconic design elements" like the company's color scheme or ghost logo. It also suggest personalized Snap Map art, highlighting locations that are important to Spiegel, and items featuring his Snapchat Bitmoji. This one might not be a bad idea, either — Spiegel's wife Miranda Kerr used Bitmojis to announce the couple's engagement back in 2016.

Snap's My AI chatbot gave a similar recommendation, suggesting a personalized Snapchat filter "featuring a special message or a memorable moment." The chatbot also suggested a "stylish and personalized notebook for jotting down ideas and sketches," a "cool tech magazine," or a "high-quality fitness tracker."

Safra Catz (Oracle)

Oracle CEO Safra Catz became the company's sole CEO in 2019. Oracle

Oracle CEO Safra Catz has been with the company since 1999. ChatGPT suggests gifting her a curated collection of fine wines with custom Oracle Cloud-themed labels.

"Each bottle can represent a significant milestone or achievement for Oracle under Safra Catz's leadership, creating a personalized and memorable gift," the chatbot says.

Sundar Pichai (Google)

Sundar Pichai has been at Google since 2004. Jose Luis Magana/AP

ChatGPT suggested commissioning an artist to create a personalized Google Doodle-style artwork for Google CEO Sundar Pichai. If that seems too high-effort, it also suggests buying him a Google Assistant-powered smart home package.

Google's Bard chatbot suggested "a high-quality fitness tracker, such as Fitbit or Garmin," or a smart speaker "such as Amazon Echo or Google Home."

Tim Cook (Apple)

Tim Cook took the CEO job at Apple in 2011. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

For Apple's Tim Cook, ChatGPT suggests the gift of a personalized Apple Watch band engraved with Cook's initials or "a meaningful message," or a custom display case for Apple products to "showcase the evolution of Apple's design" under Cook's leadership.

Satya Nadella (Microsoft)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the launch of the company's Bing AI search tool JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

ChatGPT suggests gifting Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella an engraved Microsoft Surface or a VR cricket simulation experience — Nadella is a big fan of the sport.

Microsoft's Bing Chat suggested a subscription to a meditation app for Nadella, who practices mindfulness every morning.

"Satya Nadella has spoken about the importance of mindfulness and meditation in his life," the Bing chatbot said. "You could consider gifting him a subscription to a meditation app such as Headspace or Calm."

Jensen Huang (Nvidia)

Jensen Huang's black leather jacket is gaining attention among both fashion and tech enthusiasts. Walid Berrazeg/Getty Images

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang already has a rotation of his iconic black leather jackets, but ChatGPT suggests gifting him personalized leather tech accessories like a custom laptop sleeve, phone case, or organizer.

