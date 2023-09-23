Should You Buy Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Bird Construction's shares on or after the 28th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.036 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.43 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bird Construction stock has a trailing yield of around 4.1% on the current share price of CA$10.52. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Bird Construction paid out a comfortable 45% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Bird Construction generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 27% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Bird Construction has grown its earnings rapidly, up 34% a year for the past five years. Bird Construction is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Bird Construction has seen its dividend decline 5.0% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Bird Construction is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Bird Construction for the upcoming dividend? Bird Construction has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Bird Construction, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

