Should You Buy Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Bisalloy Steel Group's shares before the 16th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.14 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Bisalloy Steel Group has a trailing yield of 4.9% on the current share price of A$2.75. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bisalloy Steel Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Bisalloy Steel Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 50% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Bisalloy Steel Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (54%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Bisalloy Steel Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Bisalloy Steel Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Bisalloy Steel Group for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Bisalloy Steel Group paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Bisalloy Steel Group looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Bisalloy Steel Group is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Bisalloy Steel Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

