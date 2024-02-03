When Should You Buy Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)?

While Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Boyd Gaming’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Boyd Gaming Worth?

Good news, investors! Boyd Gaming is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $87.24, but it is currently trading at US$64.12 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Boyd Gaming’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Boyd Gaming look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -10% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Boyd Gaming. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although BYD is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BYD, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BYD for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Boyd Gaming at this point in time. Be aware that Boyd Gaming is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is significant...

