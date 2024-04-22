When Should You Buy Brunel International N.V. (AMS:BRNL)?

Brunel International N.V. (AMS:BRNL), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ENXTAM, rising to highs of €11.08 and falling to the lows of €9.84. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Brunel International's current trading price of €9.98 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Brunel International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Brunel International Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Brunel International’s ratio of 15.89x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 15.89x, which means if you buy Brunel International today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Brunel International should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Brunel International’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Brunel International?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Brunel International. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BRNL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BRNL? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BRNL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BRNL, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

