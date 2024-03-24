When Should You Buy BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS)?

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$2.32 and falling to the lows of US$1.22. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether BTCS' current trading price of US$1.30 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at BTCS’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In BTCS?

Good news, investors! BTCS is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that BTCS’s ratio of 2.61x is below its peer average of 44.98x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Software industry. What’s more interesting is that, BTCS’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of BTCS look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for BTCS, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although BTCS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BTCS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BTCS for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about BTCS as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with BTCS (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

