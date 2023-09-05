When Should You Buy Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)?

While Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGM over the last few months, increasing to US$17.38 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$8.70. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cambium Networks' current trading price of US$9.26 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cambium Networks’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Cambium Networks Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Cambium Networks is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Cambium Networks’s ratio of 12.13x is below its peer average of 30.99x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Communications industry. What’s more interesting is that, Cambium Networks’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Cambium Networks?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Cambium Networks, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although CMBM is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CMBM, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CMBM for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Cambium Networks at this point in time. Be aware that Cambium Networks is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

