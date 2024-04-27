When Should You Buy Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)?

While Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$98.87 and falling to the lows of US$84.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Casella Waste Systems' current trading price of US$90.06 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Casella Waste Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Casella Waste Systems

Is Casella Waste Systems Still Cheap?

The stock is currently trading at US$90.06 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 38% compared to our intrinsic value of $65.12. This means that the opportunity to buy Casella Waste Systems at a good price has disappeared! In addition to this, it seems like Casella Waste Systems’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Casella Waste Systems generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Casella Waste Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CWST’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CWST should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CWST for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CWST, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Story continues

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Casella Waste Systems (including 1 which is significant).

If you are no longer interested in Casella Waste Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.