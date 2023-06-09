Should You Buy ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase ChoiceOne Financial Services' shares before the 14th of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.26 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.04 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, ChoiceOne Financial Services has a trailing yield of approximately 4.4% on its current stock price of $23.69. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether ChoiceOne Financial Services's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. ChoiceOne Financial Services paid out a comfortable 32% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see ChoiceOne Financial Services's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. ChoiceOne Financial Services has delivered an average of 9.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is ChoiceOne Financial Services worth buying for its dividend? Companies like ChoiceOne Financial Services that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, ChoiceOne Financial Services appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

Curious about whether ChoiceOne Financial Services has been able to consistently generate growth? Here's a chart of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

