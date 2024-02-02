When Should You Buy Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. As a US$2.4b market-cap stock, it seems odd Cimpress is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Cimpress’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Cimpress?

Cimpress is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 57.87x is currently well-above the industry average of 25.85x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Cimpress’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Cimpress?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cimpress. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CMPR’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CMPR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CMPR for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CMPR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, Cimpress has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

