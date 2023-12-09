When Should You Buy Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Cipher Mining’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Cipher Mining Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 10.64% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cipher Mining today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $2.63, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Cipher Mining’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Cipher Mining generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 41% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Cipher Mining. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CIFR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CIFR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Cipher Mining, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

