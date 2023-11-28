When Should You Buy Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Cognizant Technology Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 9.1% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cognizant Technology Solutions today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $77.86, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Cognizant Technology Solutions’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Cognizant Technology Solutions?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cognizant Technology Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CTSH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CTSH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Cognizant Technology Solutions, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Cognizant Technology Solutions you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Cognizant Technology Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

