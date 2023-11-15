When Should You Buy Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)?

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the TSX. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Colabor Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Colabor Group Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 18.97x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Colabor Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Furthermore, Colabor Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of Colabor Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 27% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Colabor Group. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GCL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GCL? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GCL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for GCL, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Colabor Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Colabor Group you should know about.

