When Should You Buy Cordel Group Plc (LON:CRDL)?

Cordel Group Plc (LON:CRDL), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the AIM over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Cordel Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Cordel Group Worth?

According to our valuation model, Cordel Group seems to be fairly priced at around 6.7% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cordel Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £0.04, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Cordel Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Cordel Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 44% over the next year, the future seems bright for Cordel Group. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock in the upcoming year, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CRDL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRDL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Cordel Group at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Cordel Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

