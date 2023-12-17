When Should You Buy Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)?

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Curtiss-Wright’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Curtiss-Wright Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Curtiss-Wright today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $227.76, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Curtiss-Wright’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Curtiss-Wright look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Curtiss-Wright's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Curtiss-Wright at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Curtiss-Wright.

If you are no longer interested in Curtiss-Wright, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

