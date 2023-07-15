When Should You Buy Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Deere’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Deere Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Deere seems to be fairly priced at around 16.19% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Deere today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $356.83, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Deere’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Deere?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Deere, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 2.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DE’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Deere, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Deere you should know about.

