When Should You Buy Delegat Group Limited (NZSE:DGL)?

Delegat Group Limited (NZSE:DGL), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NZSE, rising to highs of NZ$9.45 and falling to the lows of NZ$8.09. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Delegat Group's current trading price of NZ$8.13 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Delegat Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Delegat Group?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 36%, trading at NZ$8.13 compared to my intrinsic value of NZ$5.98. This means that the opportunity to buy Delegat Group at a good price has disappeared! Furthermore, Delegat Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Delegat Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Delegat Group's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DGL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe DGL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DGL for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for DGL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Delegat Group at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Delegat Group you should be aware of.

