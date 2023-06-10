Should You Buy Dermapharm Holding SE (ETR:DMP) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Dermapharm Holding SE (ETR:DMP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Dermapharm Holding's shares on or after the 15th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 19th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €1.05 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €1.05 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Dermapharm Holding has a trailing yield of approximately 2.3% on its current stock price of €46.1. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Dermapharm Holding paying out a modest 39% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Dermapharm Holding generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 41% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Dermapharm Holding's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Dermapharm Holding's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last four years, Dermapharm Holding has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Dermapharm Holding got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Dermapharm Holding has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past four years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

So while Dermapharm Holding looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Dermapharm Holding you should know about.

