When Should You Buy Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €46.25 and falling to the lows of €41.80. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Deutsche Post's current trading price of €42.41 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Deutsche Post’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Deutsche Post Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Deutsche Post’s ratio of 12.35x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.65x, which means if you buy Deutsche Post today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Deutsche Post should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Deutsche Post’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Deutsche Post?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Deutsche Post's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DHL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at DHL? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DHL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for DHL, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Deutsche Post you should be aware of.

