Should You Buy DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase DICK'S Sporting Goods' shares before the 15th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, DICK'S Sporting Goods stock has a trailing yield of around 2.9% on the current share price of $135.72. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. DICK'S Sporting Goods paid out just 18% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether DICK'S Sporting Goods generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 40% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see DICK'S Sporting Goods has grown its earnings rapidly, up 33% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, DICK'S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend at approximately 23% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Has DICK'S Sporting Goods got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? DICK'S Sporting Goods has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in DICK'S Sporting Goods for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for DICK'S Sporting Goods (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

