Buy The Dip Before The Next Leg Up

Stocks have been surging higher this year. And aside from the recent pullback over the last few weeks, it looks like there’s a lot more upside to go.



YTD, at their best levels from just a few weeks ago, the Dow was up 7.49%, the S&P was up 19.5%, and the Nasdaq was up 37.2%.



Since then, profit taking has seen the indexes pull back from their recent highs with the Dow off by -2.43%, the S&P off by -4.02%, and the Nasdaq off by -6.15%.



But that’s good news.



Because pullbacks like these are very common and healthy.



Every bull market has them.



In fact, stocks usually pull back about -5% roughly 3-4 times per year. (A pullback is defined as a decline between -5% and -9.99%.)



And pauses like these help refresh and strengthen the market before their next leg up.



While pullbacks and corrections are never fun when they’re happening, if you know these are commonplace moves, you can instead look at them as opportunities to buy rather than places to sell.



Currently the Dow is up 4.25% this year, while the S&P is up 14.1%, and the Nasdaq is up 27.6%.



And I’m expecting the gains to continue throughout the rest of the year.



Here are some reasons why 2023 is shaping up to be a historic bull market.



Peak Inflation Is Behind Us



Last week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), and Producer Price Index (PPI) confirmed that peak inflation is behind us.



It’s still too high. But it’s definitely moderating with core (ex-food & energy) CPI (retail inflation) at 4.7% y/y vs. last year’s peak of 6.6%, while core PPI (wholesale inflation) came in at 2.4% y/y vs. last year’s peak of 8.2%.



Same goes for the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index (the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator), as that came in 4.1% y/y vs. last year’s peak of 5.3%.



And the Fed’s latest forecast is for core PCE to fall to 3.9% by year’s end, and 2.6% in 2024.



Everyone agrees that inflation is still too high.



And the Fed has said there’s more work to be done to bring it down further (to their target of 2%). Which is why the Fed is likely to hike rates one more time by another 25 basis points in September or November, bringing the Fed Funds rate in alignment with their projections of 5.6% by the end of the year.



But it’s clear the Fed is nearing the end of their historic rate hike cycle. And that’s positive for stocks.



While the Fed has said they are not expecting to cut rates this year, they are forecasting a -1% cut in rates in 2024, and another -1% cut in 2025.



And that too is bullish for the market.



The Outlook Is For Growth



The recession of 2022 has come and gone.



And while some continue to speculate that maybe we could see one in late 2023, the market, at the moment, does not seem to think so.



Q1 GDP, which was previously forecast at 1.1%, ended up finishing at 2.0%.



Q2 GDP is at 2.4% vs. previous estimates for 1.5%.



And Q3 GDP is expected to come in even higher. In fact, the latest estimate from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, via their GDP Now forecast, is estimating Q3 GDP to come in at more than twice that of Q2.



It’s hard to make a case for a recession (defined as 2 quarters in a row of negative GDP), when the economy is expanding.



But even if we do see growth slow later in the year, it’s important to note that slower growth is still growth.



Additionally, the World Bank released a report last month, and they increased their global growth rate from 1.7% to 2.1%.



Moreover, the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), also released a report where they projected a global growth rate of 2.7% this year, and commenting that the global economy is showing signs of improvement.



So that 2.1% or 2.7% growth rate could very well be upwardly revised yet again.



Turning our attention back to the U.S., it’s also worth noting that personal incomes are hovering near all-time highs. An important point when you consider that 70% of our GDP is driven by consumer spending.



And with the jobs market still so tight, that continues to underpin the economy.



None of that is consistent with a recession, and why the outlook is for growth.



Statistical Trends Are On The Market’s Side



Also in the market’s favor are the statistical trends. And they look great this year.



For one; the 4-year Presidential Cycle shows that year 3 (that’s 2023), is the best year of all 4 years. And historically, it’s amazing to see how favorable this cycle is for investors.



Since 1950, stocks have always gone up in the year after midterms, with an average 12-month forward return of 18.6%.



Second; over the last 60 years, if a bear market in the S&P goes down by -25% or more (the S&P was down by -25.4% last year between their bull market high close and their bear market low close), stocks go up on average of 38% a year later (those stats encompass 9 bear markets, with 8 of those finishing in the green).



And there’s plenty of reason to believe we could see something like that again this year.



Do What Works



So how do you fully take advantage of the market right now?



By implementing tried and true methods that work to find the best stocks.



For example, did you know that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy have beaten the market in 29 of the last 35 years (an 82% win ratio) with an average annual return of more than 24% per year? That's more than 2 x the S&P, including 4 bear markets and 4 recessions. And consistently beating the market year after year can add up to a lot more than just two times the returns.



Did you also know that stocks in the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperform those in the bottom 50% by a factor of 2 to 1? There's a reason why they say that half of a stock's price movement can be attributed to the group that it's in. Because it's true!



Those two things will give any investor a huge probability of success and put you well on your way to beating the market.



But you’re not there yet, as those two items alone will only narrow down a field of 10,000 stocks to the top 100 or so. Way too many to trade at once.



So, the next step is to get that list down to the best 5-10 stocks that you can buy.



Proven Profitable Strategies



Picking the best stocks is a lot easier when there’s a proven, profitable method to do it.



And by concentrating on what has proven to work in the past, you’ll have a better idea as to what your probability of success will be now and in the future.



Of course, this won't preclude you from ever having another losing trade. But if your stock picking strategy picks winners more often than losers, you can feel confident that your next trade will have a high probability of success.



Here are a few of my favorite strategies that have regularly crushed the market year after year.



New Highs: Studies have shown that stocks making new highs have a tendency of making even higher highs. And this strategy proves it. The alignment of positive price action and strong fundamentals creates all the necessary conditions to see these stocks soar to even greater heights. Over the last 23 years (2000 through 2022), using a 1-week rebalance, the average annual return has been 38.7% vs. the S&P’s 6.2%, which is 6.2 x the market.



Small-Cap Growth: Small-caps have historically outperformed the market time and time again. Often these are newer companies in the early part of their growth cycle, which is when they grow the fastest. This strategy combines the aggressive growth of small-caps with our special blend of growth and valuation metrics for explosive returns. Over the last 23 years (2000 through 2022), using a 1-week rebalance, the average annual return has been 46.4%, beating the market by 7.4 x the returns.



Filtered Zacks Rank 5: This strategy leverages the Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys, and adds two time-tested filters to narrow the list of stocks down to five high probability picks each week. Over the last 23 years (2000 through 2022), using a 1-week rebalance, the average annual return has been 49.5%, which is 7.9 x the market.



The best part about these strategies (aside from the returns) is that all of the testing and hard work has already been done. There’s no guesswork involved. Just point and click and start getting into better stocks on your very next trade.



Thanks and good trading,



Kevin



Zacks Executive VP Kevin Matras is responsible for all of our trading and investing services. He developed many of our most powerful market-beating strategies and directs the Zacks Method for Trading: Home Study Course.



¹ The individual strategies mentioned herein represent only a portion of the ones covered in the course.







