Buy-the-Dippers Chastened as Fresh Emerging-Market Turmoil Lurks

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market investors head into a new week smarting from a fresh reminder that moments of optimism can be swiftly snuffed out at the whim of the Chinese central bank or U.S. President Donald Trump.

A day after cheering markets with a stronger-than-expected yuan fixing, China again let it weaken below 7 per dollar on Friday, while the White House delayed licensing decisions for American companies to restart business with Huawei Technologies. Trump later added it would be “fine” if the September trade talks with China are canceled. That leaves the next yuan fixing -- and any other comments or tweets by the president -- in focus as never before.

“We expect uncertainty to remain high in August as the next chapter of the U.S.-China trade war unfolds,” Claudio Irigoyen, a fixed-income and currency strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York, wrote in a note.

Stocks and currencies from the developing world retreated over the five days through Friday, the longest streak of weekly losses since May, amid mounting concern the trade war will sap economic growth, prompting policy makers to redouble stimulus measures. A rally on Thursday, which came a day after India and Thailand cut interest rates, quickly evaporated as the yuan fixing allowed the bears to take hold again. The Philippines lowered rates on Thursday. Peru cut on Friday.

With several markets in the Middle East and Asia closed next week for holidays, Latin America may come under special scrutiny. The continent’s economies are most exposed to the trade war, Irigoyen said, as demand for commodities declines.

Argentina may top the agenda on Monday as the country votes in a primary that may provide the best indication yet of President Mauricio Macri’s chances of winning the October election. Mexico will be in the spotlight Thursday amid expectations it will join Latin America’s rate-cutting wave by reducing borrowing costs for the first time in five years.

Yuan Fixing

China’s daily yuan fixing may set the tone for markets Monday as investor try to gauge how much currency weakness authorities will tolerate. The yuan last week slid past the 7-per-dollar level for the first time in more than a decade, triggering declines across most emerging markets. The People’s Bank of China has assured foreign companies that the currency won’t weaken significantlyThe yuan lost 1.7% last week, the biggest drop since 2008

Easing Wave

Mexican TIIE swap rates on Friday were pricing in about 43 basis points of rate cuts in three months and about 80 basis points of easing in six monthsMexico’s annual inflation rate fell in July to the lowest level since 2016, supporting expectations for monetary easing after the economy stagnated

Argentina’s Primaries

Argentina’s primary elections may be the most accurate predictor of the October presidential race and whether President Mauricio Macri’s re-election bid will succeed. Investors are concerned opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez attracts significantly more support than Macri’s coalition. Ballots close at 6 p.m. local timeTraders will also eye the nation’s July inflation data due on Thursday that is expected to have cooled down for the fourth straight month, a welcome sign for Macri as he seeks to restore confidence in the economy

Economic Data Highlights

Brazil traders will watch for Monday’s release of the central bank’s economic activity index for June for signs as to whether Brazil fell into a recession in the second quarter. Weaker data may reinforce the conviction that more monetary easing is needed. The country’s swap rates are pricing in around 75 basis points of cuts through the end of the yearColombia is set to release June retail sales and manufacturing production data on Wednesday and second-quarter gross domestic product data on ThursdayChina’s data will be in focus as traders assess the health of the economy before the imposition of new U.S. tariffs on Sept. 1. Figures on industrial production and retail sales are due on WednesdayMalaysia’s second-quarter GDP data is due on Friday. Growth probably picked up to 4.7% from 4.5% in the first quarter, according to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. Taiwan is scheduled to report final second-quarter GDP data the same dayInflation reports from India and Malaysia are due this week, while the Philippines also releases remittances dataRussia’s growth probably rebounded slightly in the second quarter, but at a pace that implies lingering weakness in demand. Expectations that the economy will accelerate in the second half of the year may be waning as international demand for commodities weakens amid the global trade war. Russia’s credit rating was lifted by Fitch on Friday to BBB from BB-.Investors in Poland will be watching for the GDP and July inflation prints on Wednesday; Polish bond yields fell to an all-time low on Friday and the central bank governor didn’t rule out ending the nation’s unprecedented pause in rates amid the dovish global policy tilt

