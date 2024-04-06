When Should You Buy Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$150 and falling to the lows of US$125. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Dollar Tree's current trading price of US$131 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Dollar Tree’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Dollar Tree Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Dollar Tree is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $215.43, but it is currently trading at US$131 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Dollar Tree’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Dollar Tree generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Dollar Tree's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since DLTR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DLTR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DLTR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

