When Should You Buy Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH)?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 91% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Dream Finders Homes’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Dream Finders Homes Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.41x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Dream Finders Homes today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Dream Finders Homes’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Dream Finders Homes?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 21% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Dream Finders Homes. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DFH’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at DFH? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DFH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for DFH, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Dream Finders Homes has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

