Should You Buy Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Eagle Bancorp's shares before the 10th of January in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.45 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.80 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Eagle Bancorp has a trailing yield of 6.1% on the current share price of $29.27. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Eagle Bancorp paid out a comfortable 45% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Eagle Bancorp earnings per share are up 6.9% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last five years, Eagle Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Eagle Bancorp? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, Eagle Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while Eagle Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, Eagle Bancorp has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

