When Should You Buy Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ETR:EUZ)?

While Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ETR:EUZ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the XTRA over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 33.48x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 31.76x, which means if you buy Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 28%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EUZ’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at EUZ? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EUZ, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for EUZ, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

