When Should You Buy Edel SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:EDL)?

While Edel SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:EDL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €5.20 and falling to the lows of €4.58. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Edel SE KGaA's current trading price of €4.86 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Edel SE KGaA’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Edel SE KGaA Worth?

Good news, investors! Edel SE KGaA is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Edel SE KGaA’s ratio of 8.92x is below its peer average of 26.16x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Entertainment industry. However, given that Edel SE KGaA’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Edel SE KGaA generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Edel SE KGaA's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since EDL is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EDL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EDL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

