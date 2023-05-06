Should You Buy Elmos Semiconductor SE (ETR:ELG) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Elmos Semiconductor SE (ETR:ELG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Elmos Semiconductor's shares before the 11th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.75 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €0.75 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Elmos Semiconductor has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of €68.7. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Elmos Semiconductor is paying out just 18% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 75% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that Elmos Semiconductor's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Elmos Semiconductor has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Elmos Semiconductor has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Elmos Semiconductor? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Elmos Semiconductor for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Elmos Semiconductor you should be aware of.

