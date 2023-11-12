How To Buy Your Entire Thanksgiving Dinner at Aldi for Less Than $40

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the financial strain of preparing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner can be a source of concern for many families. The costs of ingredients and dishes can add up quickly, but with some savvy shopping, you can create a delicious and festive meal without breaking the bank.

I visited Aldi to uncover the best Thanksgiving deals this holiday season that will allow you to feed your family of four for under $40.

Appetizer

To kick off your Thanksgiving feast, consider starting with an appetizer that’s both delicious and budget-friendly.

Priano Mini Italian Meat and Cheese Tray – $2.99 (2.5 oz.)

Aldi offers the Priano Mini Italian Meat and Cheese Tray, which costs just $2.99 for 2.5 ounces. This elegant choice is sure to whet your family’s appetite.

Entrée

Create a full Thanksgiving spread with these affordable options.

Butterball Turkey – $13.97 (11 lbs.)

When it comes to the star of the Thanksgiving table, Aldi’s Butterball Turkey offers an incredible value at just $1.27 per pound. For an 11-pound turkey, you’ll spend only $13.97, ensuring a flavorful and hearty centerpiece for your dinner.

Loven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls – $2.75

For a delightful addition to your meal, the Loven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls priced at $2.75 will satisfy everyone’s taste buds with their irresistible sweetness.

Freshire Farms Green Beans – $1.79 (16 oz.)

To add some greens to your Thanksgiving spread, Freshire Farms Green Beans, at $1.79 for a 16-ounce pack, make for a delicious and affordable side dish.

Chef’s Cupboard Cream of Mushroom Soup – $0.49 (10.5 oz.)

Chef’s Cupboard Cream of Mushroom Soup, available at just $0.49 for a 10.5-ounce can, is a staple ingredient to create the traditional Thanksgiving green bean casserole.

Chef’s Cupboard French Fried Onions – $1.79 (6 oz.)

Create that classic green bean casserole with Chef’s Cupboard French Fried Onions, priced at $1.79 for a 6-ounce container.

Chef’s Cupboard Turkey Stuffing Mix – $0.75 (6 oz.)

A Thanksgiving feast wouldn’t be complete without stuffing. Aldi offers Chef’s Cupboard Turkey Stuffing Mix at a wallet-friendly $0.75 for a 6-ounce package.

Chef’s Cupboard Mashed Potatoes – $0.95 (4 oz.)

For creamy and fluffy mashed potatoes, Chef’s Cupboard Mashed Potatoes are available for just $0.95 for a 4-ounce serving.

Season’s Choice Sweet Potato Casserole With Praline Topping – $3.79 (22 oz.)

A sweet potato casserole with praline topping from Season’s Choice is a delectable side dish option, and it’s only $3.79 for a 22-ounce portion.

Sweet Harvest Whole Cranberry Sauce – $1.59 (14 oz.)

For that essential cranberry sauce, Sweet Harvest Whole Cranberry Sauce is available at a reasonable $1.59 for a 14-ounce jar.

Stone Mill Turkey Gravy – $0.29

Complement your turkey with Stone Mill Turkey Gravy, a budget-friendly choice at just $0.29.

Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter – $2.79

Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter, priced at $2.79, will add a rich and creamy touch to your Thanksgiving dinner.

Peeled Baby Carrots – $1.19 (16 oz.)

Incorporate a healthy and colorful side with Aldi’s Peeled Baby Carrots, available for $1.19 for a 16-ounce package.

Dessert

Round off your Thanksgiving meal with a sweet treat.

Bake Shop Pumpkin Pie – $4.69

The Bake Shop Pumpkin Pie, priced at $4.69, is a scrumptious dessert option.

Friendly Farms Fit & Active Lite Whipped Topping – $0.99 (8 oz.)

Top your pumpkin pie with some light and airy whipped cream. Friendly Farms Fit & Active Lite Whipped Topping is a perfect accompaniment, and it’s only $0.99 for an 8-ounce container.

Total Estimated Cost: Approximately $39.75

With these budget-friendly selections from Aldi, you can create a hearty and satisfying Thanksgiving feast for your family of four for just under $40. Enjoy the holiday season without the added stress of overspending, and make this Thanksgiving a memorable and cost-effective one.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Buy Your Entire Thanksgiving Dinner at Aldi for Less Than $40