Should You Buy Ernst Russ AG (ETR:HXCK) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Ernst Russ AG (ETR:HXCK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Ernst Russ' shares before the 11th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.20 per share. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Ernst Russ paid out just 14% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Ernst Russ's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 53% per annum for the past five years.

This is Ernst Russ's first year of paying a dividend, so it doesn't have much of a history yet to compare to.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Ernst Russ? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Ernst Russ ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while Ernst Russ looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Ernst Russ (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

