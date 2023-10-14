When Should You Buy Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)?

While Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Everspin Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Everspin Technologies Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Everspin Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Everspin Technologies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $12.27, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Everspin Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Everspin Technologies look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Everspin Technologies, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, MRAM appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MRAM for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on MRAM should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Everspin Technologies, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Everspin Technologies you should be mindful of and 1 of these is significant.

If you are no longer interested in Everspin Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

