Should You Buy Expedia Group (EXPE)?

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Core Equity Strategy” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund posted a return of 5.35% net of fees compared to a 7.50% return for the S&P 500 Index. The fund’s underperformance in the quarter was primarily because of the security selection and allocation effects. Holdings in Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, and Energy detracted from relative performance. On the other hand, holdings in Information Technology and Health Care, as well as an underweight exposure in Energy, contributed towards the relative performance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Aristotle Atlantic Core Equity Strategy highlighted stocks like Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is an online travel company. On June 20, 2023, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock closed at $106.92 per share. One-month return of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was 10.43%, and its shares gained 6.53% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has a market capitalization of $15.838 billion.

"Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) provides online travel services for leisure and small business travelers. The company offers a wide range of travel shopping and reservation services, as well as provides real-time access to schedule, pricing and availability information for airlines, hotels and car rental companies. Expedia serves customers worldwide. We see Expedia benefiting from the growth of booking travel online, both for leisure and in corporate travel. The company also benefits from rapid growth in alternative accommodations, vacation home rental, through VRBO. The main sources of revenue and profitability are from hotel and vacation home rental. Additionally Expedia has exposure to airline ticket sales and automobile rentals. Post the COVID-19 pandemic, Expedia’s debt has been reduced and share repurchase has resumed and we would expect a dividend to be reinstated."

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 62 hedge fund portfolios held Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 65 in the previous quarter.

