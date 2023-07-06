When Should You Buy Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR)?

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£14.56 and falling to the lows of UK£11.98. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fevertree Drinks' current trading price of UK£12.25 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fevertree Drinks’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Fevertree Drinks Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19.09% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Fevertree Drinks today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £10.29, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Fevertree Drinks’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Fevertree Drinks look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 76% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Fevertree Drinks. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FEVR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FEVR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Fevertree Drinks, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Fevertree Drinks, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

