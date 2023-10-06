When Should You Buy First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)?

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$19.98 and falling to the lows of US$16.69. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether First Watch Restaurant Group's current trading price of US$17.37 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at First Watch Restaurant Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is First Watch Restaurant Group Worth?

First Watch Restaurant Group appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 61.26x is currently well-above the industry average of 19.04x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that First Watch Restaurant Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of First Watch Restaurant Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. First Watch Restaurant Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 95%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FWRG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe FWRG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FWRG for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for FWRG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing First Watch Restaurant Group at this point in time. For example - First Watch Restaurant Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

