When Should You Buy Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Flowserve’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Flowserve Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 2.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Flowserve today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $38.13, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Flowserve’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Flowserve?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 36% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Flowserve. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FLS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Flowserve, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Flowserve (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Flowserve, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

