U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.5080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,939.39
    -1,928.05 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Buy a Fujifilm Camera, Get a Year of Flickr Pro for Free!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

For a very limited time, if you purchase a Fujifilm X series or GFX series product, you’ll get a year of Flickr Pro for free. And according to Fujifilm’s website, you can register for that benefit until the end of the year. This goes for Fujifilm’s lenses and cameras both. Not sure about what to get? Well, we’ve reviewed pretty much every X series lens in our Fujifilm X Series Lens Guide. Or you can check out our Fujifilm GF Lens series guide. As you probably know, the Phoblographer has reviewed the most lenses in a real-world setting of any publication on the web. And if you’re curious about the cameras, then a lot of good ones have come out this year. Browse our Reviews Index to find what’s right for you.

Recommended Stories

  • Software product company Arbisoft on the growing startup market in Pakistan

    Over the past two weeks, Anna Heim has interviewed Bashir from Arbisoft as part of our Experts project. If we wanted to add a developer, we could have an incredible one join our team in under one week.

  • Saudi Arabia, world's biggest oil exporter, to unveil green goals

    Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest polluters, will detail its plans to address climate change at an environment event on Saturday. The Saudi Green Initiative, first announced in March, comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow from Oct. 31 - Nov. 12, that hopes to agree on deeper emissions cuts to tackle global warming. Riyadh, a signatory to the Paris climate pact, has yet to announce nationally determined contributions (NDCs) - goals for individual states under global efforts to prevent average global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

  • To the Mountains! 3 Legged Thing Billy 2.0 Tripod Review

    Tripods seem to be either lightweight or strong. If they’re versatile, they’re often compromising on either strength or weight. That’s where the 3 Legged Thing Billy 2.0 comes into play. While it’s built for the beginner in mind, its light weight and versatility are sure to entice working photographers. The tripod is small enough to comfortably travel with or throw in your backpack and go hiking. It is also sturdy enough for longer exposures. The Billy 2.0 aims to be your go-to travel companion.

  • Police cameras help reduce crime. But here’s why some Black, brown people aren’t fans

    Police cameras were cited as a promising solution to crime in Como, but with growing police-community tensions not all Como residents were convinced.

  • Make your memories last with the Polaroid Instant Camera

    Capture precious moments with the Polaroid Instant Camera, and display them in your home with these adorable mini photo stands. The post Make your memories last with the Polaroid Instant Camera appeared first on In The Know.

  • Break-in at central Fresno apartment complex caught on camera

    Intruders were caught on camera at an apartment complex in east central Fresno Wednesday afternoon before they stole the surveillance camera itself.

  • Sony's A7 IV camera arrives with a 33-megapixel sensor and 4K 60p video

    Sony has finally revealed its mainstream $2,500 Alpha A7 IV full-frame mirrorless camera and it looks to have been worth the wait.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As First Bitcoin Futures ETF Begins Trading? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Alta Equipment Group Insider Trades $385K In Company Stock

    Bryant Riley, 10% Owner at Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), made a large insider buy on October 20, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Riley purchased 28,689 shares of Alta Equipment Group at at prices ranging from $13.48 to $13.50. The total transaction amounted to $387,193. Riley now owns a total of 5,146,285 of Alta Equipment Group worth, 71,442,272. Alta Equipment Group shares are trading up

  • HP's Stronger Guidance Is Helping the Stock

    Wednesday evening HP Inc. announced that the company was raising its guidance on earnings, etc. and hiking its dividend to shareholders. The stock is rallying Thursday so let's see how the charts are shaping up.

  • Nucor's stock slides despite another quarter of record earnings

    Nucor Corp. has posted another round of record earnings in the third quarter. The Charlotte steelmaker reported net earnings for shareholders of $2.13 billion, or $7.28 per diluted share.

  • Crocs Stock Flashes Buy Signal On Earnings Race Past Views

    Crocs reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat estimates, and the casual-footwear maker forecast sales gains this year and next even as it navigates a mangled global supply chain. The clog maker reported a month after announcing an accelerated buyback program, and as it seeks longer-term growth in nations like China and tires to broaden its footwear offerings. Crocs earned $2.47 a share, more than double a year ago, beating estimates for $1.87.

  • Miners sell off in London as as China’s Evergrande gets investors worried again

    Londons stocks slip into the red as mining companies get dragged lower on China worries stemming from fresh concerns over troubled property group Evergrande.

  • 2021 EcoVadis Sustainability Index Highlights: Supply Chain Risks Compromise Global Performance Growth

    In its fifth year, the 2021 Sustainability Risk and Performance Index examines the sustainability performance of more than 46,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis during the period 2016-2020 and prov...

  • How Africa can avoid the resource curse in the emerging global cannabis industry

    In taking advantage of the conditions, Africans may be a large player in the cannabis market as recent research estimates the global market to be worth $70 billion by 2028.

  • AT&T CEO John Stankey Sees “No Surprises” As WarnerMedia-Discovery Deal Awaits Approval, No Letup In HBO Max “Foot Race” To Reach Scale

    AT&T CEO John Stankey said the approval process for a deal to shed WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery “is consistent with what we would have expected as we walked into it.” Speaking on the company’s third-quarter earnings call, the executive said, “We are moving through the steps with the various regulatory agencies in the […]

  • Italy, UniCredit in deadlock over MPS as deadline nears

    UniCredit boss Andrea Orcel and Italy's government are poles apart over the terms of a deal to buy ailing bank Monte dei Paschi (MPS), people involved in the talks say, with the state balking at capital demands surpassing 7 billion euros ($8 billion). Italy has long pointed to a merger with a healthier rival as the only way to draw a line under a decade-long crisis which has made MPS the epitome of the country's banking woes. UniCredit, on the other hand, has few options at home if it wants to bridge a gap with rival heavyweight Intesa Sanpaolo, whose market share last year became twice that of UniCredit after the takeover of mid-sized peer UBI.

  • Footwear maker Crocs plans to outrun supply chain woes; shares jump

    The company, known for its rubber clogs, said on Thursday it would move production to China, Indonesia and Bosnia, from Vietnam which had become a manufacturing hub for many companies across the world, especially apparel. Crocs had planned on 70% of its production coming from Vietnam in 2021, before deciding to move out some output, Chief executive Officer Andre Rees said on an analyst call. Many factories in Vietnam's manufacturing hubs have been shut or are operating with drastically fewer on-floor workers since mid-July due to a surge in Delta variant cases, hitting supplies of major clothing companies including Nike Inc, Abercrombie & Fitch and Adidas AG.