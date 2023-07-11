When Should You Buy Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH)?

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Global Ports Holding’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Global Ports Holding Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Global Ports Holding seems to be fairly priced at around 1.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Global Ports Holding today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £2.10, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Global Ports Holding’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Global Ports Holding?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extreme expected decline in the top-line over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. Even with a larger decline in expenses, it seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Global Ports Holding.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GPH seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GPH for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on GPH should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Global Ports Holding has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

