When Should You Buy Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)?

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$60.27 and falling to the lows of US$45.58. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Globus Medical's current trading price of US$46.99 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Globus Medical’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Globus Medical Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Globus Medical’s ratio of 32.15x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Globus Medical today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Globus Medical’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Globus Medical?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Globus Medical's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GMED’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GMED? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GMED, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GMED, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Globus Medical has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Globus Medical, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

